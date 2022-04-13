New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy is set to host a “mini family festival” in South Jersey Wednesday morning to coincide with Black Maternal Health Week, according to the Governor’s Office.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Southern Jersey Family Medical Center in Burlington City, and it will feature “maternal and infant health programs, resources and service,” provided by local, county, and state government agencies, the Governor’s Office said.

According to the American Public Health Association, Black Maternal Health Week is observed nationwide to “amplify the voices of Black (moms) and center the values and traditions of the reproductive and birth justice movements.”