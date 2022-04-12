U.N. Ambassador discusses Russian invasion while inspiring Pemberton students

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it’s best to inspire people to enter foreign service at an early age. That is one reason why she took up an invitation from U.S. Rep. Andy Kim to visit a school in his district.

At Tuesday morning’s event at Pemberton Township High School in Burlington County, students from the high school and Fort Dix Elementary School heard from Thomas-Greenfield on how she wound up in a career in foreign service.

She also explained her role in the current crisis in Ukraine by discussing a recent trip to Moldova and Romania. Those two countries have felt the impact of the war. Romania has seen the second-largest influx of refugees after Poland.

“I actually got them to meet the people whose lives have been destroyed by this extraordinarily unconscionable war that the Russians have imposed on the people of Ukraine,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said she cried upon hearing the stories of those affected by the conflict. She said that fired her up to push for action against Russia.

“I have fight in my spirit,” she said. “I was going to get there and I was going to make sure that Russia was not going to be on the Human Rights Council and talk about human rights to people when they are destroying people’s lives.”