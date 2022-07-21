New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced a partnership with federal law enforcement officials to protect people seeking an abortion in New Jersey in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

At a press conference in Newark on Wednesday, Platkin said he plans to issue guidelines to New Jersey prosecutors soon about the types of charges they may bring against people who attempt to prevent access to abortion in the state. He did not detail the penalties people will face for interfering with or threatening someone’s right to access abortion services in New Jersey.

“Through this collaboration that we’re announcing today, we will share expertise and resources to help prepare clinics and providers with security measures and training,” Platkin said.

“I’ve called on our county prosecutors to coordinate criminal charges. And to assist in law enforcement efforts in investigating threats to pregnant persons and reproductive health care providers. Our county prosecutors and law enforcement officers will work together to hold responsible those who would seek to intimidate, harass, terrorize, or harm patients and providers,” he said.

Platkin also stated that state and federal agencies would “share intelligence” in relevant cases, including those involving offenders in New Jersey and out of state.

“Intelligence sharing through this collaboration is anticipated to uncover misconduct that crosses state lines and exceeds the territorial restraints of state law enforcement and agencies,” Platkin said.