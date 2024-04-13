Breastfeeding mothers in New Jersey could soon be exempt from jury duty

Under current New Jersey law, breastfeeding in public is allowed. However, the law would not cover the jury setting because a baby could disrupt a court proceeding.

Sandy Doyle, a La Leche League leader in South Jersey, said whether a mother is expressing breast milk or feeding a baby directly, demand and scheduling can and does change, and following the rules of a jury can be challenging if not impossible.

“When a mother is nursing her baby, there is a lot of concern over separation or timing,” she said. “A baby is feeding on demand and that would be a disruption to their feeding pattern. There’s a lot of variability. I don’t think any of the variables probably meet the schedule of the courts.”

Doyle also pointed out that if a mother is nursing her baby and doesn’t feed or pump on a regular schedule, it can be painful, and the mother could require medical attention.

She said it’s important to support and encourage breastfeeding. “There’s reduced ear infections [in babies] and reduced illness in general,” she said. “And for the mother, there is a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer.”

A spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics said the AAP recommends exclusive breastfeeding for approximately the first six months of the baby’s life. After that, pediatricians support “continued breastfeeding, along with appropriate complementary foods introduced at about six months, as long as mutually desired by mother and child for two years or beyond.”

Atkins said while it’s important to support the well-being of mothers and infants in the Garden State, a system of checks and balances will be developed to ensure that a woman who claims she is a nursing mother truly is a nursing mother.

“That will be left up to the Department of Health and how they are going to monitor that,” he said.