What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.
With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s News & Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E.) wants to hear directly from Philadelphia’s voters on how the next mayor should approach solutions to gun violence and community safety.
So far, at least ten candidates have officially announced bids to become the next mayor. All are Democrats, each with a different philosophy on how to tackle crime in Philadelphia.
A community listening session held on Tuesday at the ECO Foundation in West Philadelphia was the first of two events inviting input from voters on what questions they would like mayoral candidates to answer.
The forum was organized by WHYY, the CeaseFirePA Education Fund, and Billy Penn as part of “Every Voice, Every Vote,” a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism with funding from the William Penn Foundation.
Issues highlighted by attendees varied from the city’s economy and gentrification to policing.
Rashaun Williams said he wants to know how the next mayor plans to accelerate change throughout the city, particularly pointing to reparations efforts that have been picking up steam across other major cities.
“This mayor needs to participate in the work of these Black organizing groups to make sure that the crimes against the humanity of Black people here in Philadelphia are addressed and addressed properly,” he said.
Jorden Michael, a volunteer with the ECO Foundation, said he wants the next mayor to focus on education and youth opportunities in light of curfews being enforced on teens as a result of an uptick in gun violence last year.
“It’s not fair that they’re not afforded better opportunities, and then they get treated as criminals. There’s nothing but complaints towards them — because there’s nothing better for them out here or is being provided,” Michael said.
There were more than 500 firearm homicides in Philadelphia in 2022. Just under 80% of fatal shooting victims were Black, and about half were between the ages of 18 and 30. At least 30 children were killed by gunfire.
On Jan. 24, another community conversation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Ave.
The Every Voice, Every Vote series is a collaborative project to inform Philadelphians about the 2023 mayoral and City Council races. WHYY News joins other Philadelphia newsrooms, community organizations, and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism on the project.
