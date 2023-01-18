What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s News & Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E.) wants to hear directly from Philadelphia’s voters on how the next mayor should approach solutions to gun violence and community safety.

So far, at least ten candidates have officially announced bids to become the next mayor. All are Democrats, each with a different philosophy on how to tackle crime in Philadelphia.

A community listening session held on Tuesday at the ECO Foundation in West Philadelphia was the first of two events inviting input from voters on what questions they would like mayoral candidates to answer.