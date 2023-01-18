Elections 2023

What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in

Listen 1:29
Two people talk to one another.

Jorden Michael (pictured right) wants the next mayor to focus on education and providing the city's youth more opportunities in the wake of the gun violence crisis. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s News & Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E.) wants to hear directly from Philadelphia’s voters on how the next mayor should approach solutions to gun violence and community safety.

So far, at least ten candidates have officially announced bids to become the next mayor. All are Democrats, each with a different philosophy on how to tackle crime in Philadelphia.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Eric Marsh Sr. speaks to a group of people.
WHYY Community Outreach Organizer Eric Marsh Sr. led the discussions focusing on developing questions for a future mayoral forum. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

A community listening session held on Tuesday at the ECO Foundation in West Philadelphia was the first of two events inviting input from voters on what questions they would like mayoral candidates to answer.

Related Content

The forum was organized by WHYY,  the CeaseFirePA Education Fund, and Billy Penn as part of “Every Voice, Every Vote,” a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism with funding from the William Penn Foundation.

Issues highlighted by attendees varied from the city’s economy and gentrification to policing.

A truck parked by the side of a sidewalk reads "We all we got we all we need." Above the elevated subway tracks are visible.
Tuesday’s listening session took place in West Philadelphia at the ECO Center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Rashaun Williams said he wants to know how the next mayor plans to accelerate change throughout the city, particularly pointing to reparations efforts that have been picking up steam across other major cities.

“This mayor needs to participate in the work of these Black organizing groups to make sure that the crimes against the humanity of Black people here in Philadelphia are addressed and addressed properly,” he said.

A person gestures as he speaks to another person in a conversation.
Rashaun Williams (pictured left) discussed what he wants to see in the next mayor come November, most notably efforts towards providing Black Philadelphians with reparations. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Jorden Michael, a volunteer with the ECO Foundation, said he wants the next mayor to focus on education and youth opportunities in light of curfews being enforced on teens as a result of an uptick in gun violence last year.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“It’s not fair that they’re not afforded better opportunities, and then they get treated as criminals. There’s nothing but complaints towards them — because there’s nothing better for them out here or is being provided,” Michael said.

A person hands out sheets of paper to a group of people who are seated.
WHYY’s N.I.C.E. collaborated with CeaseFirePA and Billy Penn to host the listening session at the ECO Center on Jan. 17, 2023 in West Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Related Content

There were more than 500 firearm homicides in Philadelphia in 2022. Just under 80% of fatal shooting victims were Black, and about half were between the ages of 18 and 30. At least 30 children were killed by gunfire.

On Jan. 24, another community conversation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Ave.

The Every Voice, Every Vote series is a collaborative project to inform Philadelphians about the 2023 mayoral and City Council races. WHYY News joins other Philadelphia newsrooms, community organizations, and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism on the project.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter at WHYY.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate