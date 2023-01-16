Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate.

On Sunday night, the Meet the Candidates Mayoral Forum — hosted by the BBEx Network at the P4 Hub in Germantown — brought together Black and brown professionals from across the Philadelphia area to hear from some of the candidates directly. Up for discussion: the economic advancement of Philadelphia’s Black business community.

Addressing the forum audience, mayoral candidate and former City Councilmember Helen Gym said the city needs a conscious break from the system, calling Philadelphia the most exploited city in the country when it comes to business.

During an interview with WHYY News, Gym said this could be the result of having a mayor that isn’t truly working with citizens and connecting with communities to improve outcomes.

“When you have a city where 37% of children are born into poverty …[this] may not be intentional, but it is conscious and there are conscious actions that are taken each and every day to keep so many people down,” Gym said. “I have a mission, though, on a new generation of people who are going to drive the city’s future, both economically, socially, culturally, and politically.”