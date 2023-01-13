Meek Mill among hundreds pardoned by Pa. Gov. Wolf

File - Meek Mill and others speak about the need for overhauling Pennsylvania's parole and probation system in Philadelphia. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.

“I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!,” Mill tweeted.

Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday.

Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a total of 2,540 since he took office in 2015. He surpassed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons.

Of the pardons, 395 were part of the expedited review process for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. Another 232 were part of the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, which accepted applications through the month of September.

“I have taken this process very seriously – reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact,” Wolf said in a statement. “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”

A pardon grants total forgiveness of the related criminal conviction and allows for expungement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

