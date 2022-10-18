Jake Tapper and his dad on injustice and C.J. Rice’s conviction

In a new Atlantic Magazine cover story, “This is Not Justice,” CNN anchor JAKE TAPPER examines the case of C.J. Rice, a South Philadelphia man convicted of four counts of attempted murder in 2013 who is now serving a 30-to-60-year prison term. Tapper raises many questions about Rice’s conviction, most significantly that his court appointed lawyer failed to provide an adequate defense.

At the time of his arrest, Rice was being treated for gunshot wounds by Tapper’s father, pediatrician DR. THEODORE TAPPER. Dr. Tapper believes that Rice was physically incapable of committing the crime because of his debilitating injuries and he has for years been trying to get justice for Rice.

Jake Tapper and Dr. Tapper join us to discuss Rice’s case, why they believe he is innocent, the incompetent representation he received and the questions his conviction raises about the Sixth Amendment and justice in our legal system.

We’ll also talk about the Sixth Amendment, which gives rights and protections to people accused of crimes, with VINCENT SOUTHERLAND, co-faculty director of the Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law at NYU School of Law.