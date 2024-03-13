4th suspect sought for mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop identified; up to $5,000 reward offered

The Marshals are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to Boone’s arrest, saying the reward will be processed immediately after Boone is taken into custody.

Boone is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. His last known address is in the 500 block of West Manheim Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

He is also known to frequent the Olney section of the city, the Marshals said.

“A deadline has come and gone for Asir Boone to turn himself in. We are now asking for the public’s assistance to further our investigation while also warning that anyone supporting Boone’s flight will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said in a statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) or at USMarshals.gov.

Three suspects are already in custody.

Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a relative’s home on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

Carter was arrested without incident after Marshals surrounded a home on the block.

On Monday, authorities announced the arrests of two other shooting suspects: 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs.

Both suspects were charged with a number of offenses including attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. They are being held on more than $2 million bail.

Police say the gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times and had to be hospitalized in critical condition. Police say he was the intended target.

All of the victims are now in stable condition.

Surveillance video released last week shows three shooters exit a blue Hyundai and open fire.

That evening in Olney, police found two vehicles they believe were connected to the shooters, including the getaway car. Both had been stolen.

According to court records, Buggs contacted a prisoner at SCI Pine Grove a day after the mass shooting to talk about another teen who had been shot to death two days earlier.

Police have said all along they are still working to see if the bus stop shooting is connected to the killing of 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot a week ago Monday while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.