Bucks County reports shift from community spread to spread in long-term care facilities

Bucks County reported five additional COVID19-related deaths today, for a total of 123 deaths. As of today, the county has close to 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

David Damsker, director of the county’s health department, said that he’s seen a shift from community spread to spread in nursing homes, with one-half to two-thirds of recent cases occurring among residents and staff at long-term care facilities. More than 50 such facilities in Bucks County currently have outbreaks of the coronavirus.

“Once we get through the situation in the nursing homes, if the community spread is also down, then we’ll be in much better shape,” Damsker said, adding that the Health Department is working closely with long-term facilities to minimize COVID-19 spread and mortalities.

Bucks County commissioners Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Bob Harvie and Gene DiGirolamo said Governor Wolf’s plan for moving counties from red to yellow designation looked fair upon first glance. However, they are trying to get clarity on some points, like whether the southeastern portion of the state, including Philadelphia, would be treated as a region or as individual counties.

The plan “looks reasonable,” DiGirolamo said, but “I would love to see Bucks County have the flexibility to do what’s best for the residents of Bucks County. I would not like to see us lumped together with Philadelphia and surrounding counties and be in any way forced to do something that might not be in the best interest of Bucks County.”

DiGirolamo also expressed caution about opening up prematurely. “I think the worst thing that can happen is that we start opening up our businesses and everything else too soon, and this virus comes back, and we’re forced to go back to the very, very beginning.”

Bucks County, which has a population of 628,000, saw 1,297 cases over the past two weeks, for an average of 206 cases per 100,000 residents.

In estimating when Bucks County might approach the threshold Governor Wolf had designated for lifting stay-at-home orders — an average of 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over 14 days — Damsker, the health department director, said, “If we weren’t in the situation we’re in with nursing home facilities, I’d say we were much closer. That’s sort of the hang-up right now as to why our cases are still higher than we’d like.”

“Once we get through this very difficult hurdle of long-term care facilities and infections there with staff and residents, I believe we will be very close to looking at those numbers,” he said. He added that, in the last week or so, there’s been an increase in COVID-19 testing at facilities, and he should have a better sense of how the county’s nursing homes are doing in coming weeks.

PEMA is crowdsourcing information about where to get protective gear

Pennsylvanians can now use the state’s website to direct hospitals and first responders to spare medical supplies that are in high demand — like surgical and N95 masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and protective suits.

The commonwealth’s Emergency Management Agency announced the new online portal Thursday. PEMA Director Randy Padfield said he has been receiving “a lot of inquiries” from people who want to help first responders and medical workers, and is trying to “coordinate efforts for donations of larger quantities or for anyone who doesn’t know how to get these supplies to those who need them.”

COVID-19 cases have shown signs of stabilizing in Pennsylvania, but Padfield said equipment is still sorely needed.

The state has a guide detailing the criteria for appropriate protective gear, as does the CDC.

Montco officials are preparing residents for a long lockdown

Montgomery County officials say they’ve recorded 119 new positive cases in the past day, for a total of 3,212 cases overall. There have also been five new deaths, for a total of 179.

Val Arkoosh, chair of the county’s Board of Commissioners, noted that while numbers of new cases appear to be stabilizing across the commonwealth, and while Montgomery County’s hospitals all still have available beds, those open beds are filling up a little more every day.

“I don’t believe that we are over the peak in terms of hospitalized patients,” Arkoosh said. “I want to continue to urge everybody to stay at home except for the most essential trips.”

And even as Governor Wolf begins to lay out a road map for getting some counties back to work and slowly reopening Pennsylvania’s economy, Montgomery County officials aren’t planning for their turn to come any time soon.

“We need more testing of all types, I can’t say that enough,” Arkoosh said, adding that she thinks broader testing will be a key factor in enabling the county’s businesses to open more safely.

She said the county is expecting to receive a rapid-testing machine this week, but that while it will be helpful, one machine has nowhere near enough capacity to do the widespread testing health officials would ideally want to perform to track COVID-19 spread.

Arkoosh also said that as other counties begin letting their businesses reopen, she wants Montgomery County residents to think hard before traveling to patronize them.

“There will be no way that we can stop people from going to another part of the state where things are open,” she said. “But we will certainly encourage people to do that cautiously, and to follow all the social distancing guidelines … and remember that they could be carrying something from our region to another region.”

Because Montgomery County isn’t expecting to reopen in the near future, there’s a good chance that residents will still be under some sort of social distancing or stay-at-home order when it comes time to vote in the state’s June 2 primary election.

County officials, Arkoosh said, sent Governor Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar a letter several weeks ago requesting that they be able to hold the election almost entirely by mail.

“That is just not going to happen,” Arkoosh said. “That request — I don’t want to say it was rejected — it would actually require legislation to effect that change, and that is just not in the cards.”

Arkoosh said instead, the county is urging everyone to vote by mail if at all possible — especially because many polling places won’t be able to open for the election because they are in high-risk long-term care facilities, and because many poll workers have decided not to volunteer for the primary.

WHYY’s Steph Yin contributed reporting.