Confusion, frustration for freelancers and gig workers seeking unemployment in Pa.

Unlike traditional unemployment compensation, this new assistance is designed to buoy independent contractors, self-employed business owners, gig workers and people without a long enough work history to qualify for other benefits. Depending on pre-job loss wages, recipients will receive between $195-$572 a week for up to 39 weeks, plus an additional $600 a week from April to July.

That money is the bridge many feel like they need to make it through the pandemic. Atkin applied for PUA over the weekend and received this message: “You are not eligible to file an unemployment insurance claim on this system.” It directed her to apply for typical unemployment, for which she doesn’t believe she qualifies.

“It’s a really big blow,” said Atkin, who said she did not know why her claim was rejected, but believed it could have been because she received a W-2 for about a quarter of her income.

Atkin’s boyfriend, a musician who had recently been deemed ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance, received the same message after applying for this benefit.

The state is aware that eligible recipients are being denied for this reason and is fixing the online portal, said Susan Dickinson, director of unemployment for the Department of Labor and Industry. It has also posted a message online, telling people to try again in a few days.

“Anyone who tried this weekend and felt like they should file a PUA claim but they weren’t allowed to… there won’t be any impact to their benefits if they file later,” said Dickinson. In the coming days, a new question will be added to the forms to ask applicants if they have previously applied for traditional benefits.

“Wait. I know it’s painful, but wait until the department announces that they’ve been able to fix the W-2 problem,” said Julia Simon-Mishel, supervising attorney of the unemployment compensation unit at Philadelphia Legal Assistance. “Do not go back and file for regular unemployment.” Her office has been compiling issues its clients encounter with the PUA process here. Others include issues uploading documents, and confusion about the language in the form.

Unlike traditional unemployment benefits, which begin when a claim is filed, PUA recipients will receive money backdated to when they first lost work.