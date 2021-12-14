Single mom Melynda Ribardo, of Gloucester County, and her sister each had a baby during the coronavirus pandemic. Ribardo, a former certified nursing assistant, said working for DoorDash allowed them to plan so that someone was always home with their kids.

Now, more than a year into working in the gig economy, Ribardo said she “got addicted to the hustle and bustle.”

And, she needed to work on her terms. “Me being pregnant, I needed the flexibility. If I’m not feeling good, I’m going to go home,” she said.

In the last 18 months, such flexibility has become an even bigger work priority for many people.

Women are more likely than men to stay home when their kids’ school or day care closes, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It also found women left their jobs in droves because of pandemic safety concerns. On the whole, women’s workforce participation is the lowest it’s been in 33 years, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

At the same time, the number of women signing up to work for rideshare and delivery companies have surged, according to data from multiple companies.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of women who are signing up on our platform,” said Harry Hartfield, the public affairs manager for Uber in Pennsylvania.

In Philadelphia, the total number of Uber contractors is about the same now as it was pre-pandemic, at just around 10,000. But within that number, the percentage of women rose from 35 to 42, according to Hartfield, a 20% increase that mirrors national trends.

Women, in some cases more reluctant to have someone in their car, or to risk getting COVID-19 from a stranger, have tended to sign up to deliver food or UberEats over giving rides, said Hartfield.

Demand for food and grocery delivery has also risen since early 2020, as many people avoided grocery stores and restaurants. Delivery companies, some already predominantly staffed by women, have also grown their ranks during the pandemic.