Public jobs recovering slower than private sector, straining basic gov’t operations

Grass left uncut. 9-1-1 calls that just ring. Reduced hours at libraries and pools.

Federal data shows that local and state government jobs are returning more slowly than those in the private sector during the pandemic recovery. In Pennsylvania, government jobs are down 6.2% compared to pre-pandemic, excluding education workers, according to a recent analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The problem afflicts major cities and small towns. Its effects range from service cuts to an added strain on existing workers, with some municipal operations struggling to function in their basic duties.

In Philadelphia, overall employment of salaried workers declined from 28,543 in summer 2019, to 27,757 at the end of 2020, a drop of 786 people, according to city spokesperson Joy Huertas. Between the fourth quarter of FY2019 and FY2021, the decline was 3.1%.

Some of the departments that felt the losses were police and library staff.

The Philadelphia Police Department has about 370 officer vacancies, according to Fraternal Order of Police spokesperson Michael Neilon.

The department shut down its recruitment pipeline during the pandemic. Combined with staff departures and what the International Association of Chiefs of Police called a “recruiting crisis” that existed pre-pandemic, Neilon said the force is in a “crunch” and “behind the 8 ball.” He also blamed recruitment competition from suburban departments and a political culture in Philadelphia that he sees as unfriendly to cops.

The academy is now taking new recruits, but it will take about 10 months for those new hires to hit the ground. The police department did not respond to a request for comment.

Staffing shortages have also hit police dispatchers. Calls placed to 9-1-1 sometimes ring for minutes before someone is available to answer, reported Billy Penn.

It’s not just public safety.

The Free Library saw officially budgeted positions decline slightly, from 773 to 728 between FY21 and FY22, a drop of 45 employees, according to spokesperson Alix Gerz. Those positions declined through attrition.

But that’s not the whole story, according to members of the librarian’s union, AFSCME DC47 Local 2187. A decade after the Great Recession, the Free Library was down 22% over 2008 staff numbers. Then, it dropped again. “It’s the pandemic that has taken us from skeletal crews to basically, like, starving,” said chief steward and librarian Adam Feldman.

At the start of the pandemic, the Free Library laid off 207 temporary, part-time employees, in addition to the other full-time positions that were not replaced, according to Philadelphia Budget Office figures. Most branches are only open five days a week, and hours can be unpredictable because there is no one to fill-in when someone calls out sick, according to the steward.

Library spokesperson Kaitlyn Foti told the Inquirer over the summer it would need to hire 60 people to fully reopen, something Feldman said has not happened.

Instead, low-staffing also takes a bite out of library programming. “Whether it’s like a cooking class, or a lecture in philosophy, or a G.E.D. class, or a class for new Americans to pass their citizenship exams, all of those things are slowed down, hampered, put on pause, more complicated by just not having enough people,” said Feldman.

Labor shortages have also wreaked havoc on school districts across the region, with a lack of commercial drivers causing unreliable bussing services and unsanitary schoolyards overflowing with trash in the School District of Philadelphia.