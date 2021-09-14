The pandemic labor market through the eyes of Philly’s immigrant restaurant workers

Six months ago, a Latina prep cook in her 50s saw her male coworkers in Old City organize for raises.

With labor shortages plaguing the restaurant industry, the men threatened to quit and go work in construction if their pay did not improve, she said.

“Men, they get more rebellious,” she said during an interview in Spanish. The cook is originally from Mexico, and WHYY agreed not to publish her name due to her undocumented status and fears of losing her job.

Management gave the men raises, but did not extend the pay increase to female staffers, which then pushed them to band together.

“We said, ‘If you don’t raise [our wages], we’ll leave too,’” said the worker, who is a member of “El comité de trabajador@s inmigrantes,” or the Immigrant Workers Committee, which advocates for better conditions. In the end, after the women pressured management, pay went up by a dollar, to $16/hour.

The threat worked because the coronavirus pandemic upended the hospitality sector’s economy, with many Latino immigrant restaurant workers in Philadelphia leaving the industry after the initial business shutdowns. The lack of social safety net in the undocumented immigrant community pushed many people towards other professions. At the same time, the higher vacancies in restaurants created newfound leverage in salary negotiations for some who have remained.

Dionicio Jimenez, chef at El Rey in Center City, said when government mandates closed indoor dining, some of his staffers struck out in new directions.

“Old employees got another job… did different things: construction, landscaping, cleaning,” he said. As a result, when he tried to recall workers when restrictions loosened, many didn’t return. At first around 80% of the back-of-house staff did, but of the front-of-house staff “nobody came back,” he said.

The exodus of workers from restaurant jobs has made headlines, but the conditions of those departures depend on what options employees have. About 9% of leisure and hospitality workers nationally are immigrants without work authorization, according to the Pew Research Center. Undocumented immigrant workers have been ineligible for government assistance provided during the pandemic, and as a result many in Philadelphia depended on support from their communities to survive.

This information adds new context to complaints of staff shortages now common in food service. At the outset of the pandemic, Hispanic workers had the highest rate of unemployment of any demographic group, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Foreign-born workers also had higher unemployment than their U.S. born peers during the same time. Since then, that trend has reversed, with Hispanic workers now more likely to be employed than African Americans. Hispanic and Asian immigrants are now more likely to be employed than Hispanic and Asian people born in the U.S, per the Pew Research Center.

But many have reevaluated career choices.

“There’s not a shortage of workers. It’s really related to what conditions the restaurant industry is really offering,” said Natalia Nicastro, community trainer with PhilaPOSH, who works on workplace safety for foreign-born workers, most of whom are undocumented. Construction has more predictable hours and pays better, and some people are unwilling to return to the late nights and grinding pace of the restaurant industry.

Their absence has changed the environment for those who remain.