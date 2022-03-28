Part of Pa.’s persistent Unemployment Compensation backlog? Not enough workers

The state currently has 218 examiners, up from about 183 at the start of the pandemic — but it has roughly 80 vacant interviewer positions. State Labor and Industry officials have said they are in the process of internally working to promote other workers to fill these roles.

At a meeting late last year to review the department’s long-awaited, multi-million-dollar computer system upgrade, a union official said the technology improvement will be for nothing without proper staff.

“I know the department is busting its butt to try to fill these positions. It’s hard out there in the market right now, but like, at the end of the day, these positions need to be filled for … this system and this whole kind of ecology to work,” said Steve Catanese, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 668, which represents workers at the Department of Labor and Industry.

At the time, he said roughly 30% of interviewer positions were vacant and about 20 percent of examiner positions were vacant.

Understaffing in general has long been a problem for the agency.

In the past decade, it faced multiple rounds of layoffs of hundreds of employees at a time — in 2012-13 and late 2016 because of funding issues.

Generally speaking, UC benefits are financed through payroll taxes paid by Pennsylvania employers and workers, and the UC system is financed primarily with federal funds. However, “the federal funding is basically inadequate and has been for decades,” said Sharon Dietrich, litigation director for Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, though it has at times been supplemented with temporary state funds.

“Historically, staffing shortages have been a chronic issue for UC, even in ‘good’ times,” former Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak testified to state lawmakers in October 2020.

“One of the biggest and most persistent bottlenecks in our processes stems from the lack of examiners we have on hand to issue determinations,” he said during the same hearing.

Shortly after taking over the agency in January 2021, current Secretary Jennifer Berrier told legislators the same — that the agency’s staffing problems were directly tied to its large case backlog.

Part of the problem is that examiners essentially can’t be hired off the street. They must come from within the agency’s own ranks — which have thinned through the years — and bring at least one year of experience as a UC interviewer.

“Only highly trained and qualified examiners — on average, they have about 8.5 years of service with [Labor and Industry] — can perform this role, as each case must be carefully assessed based on its own unique merits and in accordance with the eligibility requirements as outlined in UC law. Examiners have the unique and difficult responsibility to uphold and make determinations based on the laws that the federal government and the Pennsylvania General Assembly have put in place,” Berrier explained last year.