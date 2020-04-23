Murphy fuming over federal aid restrictions

New Jersey may be forced to return a “good chunk” of the $1.8 billion in federal aid it received as part of the CARES Act because of restrictive new guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how that money can be used, Murphy said Thursday.

“Treasury’s guidance renders much of this funding literally unusable,” the Democrat said, “and without additional flexibility will mean that we will likely not only not be able to use it, but we’ll have to return a good chunk of it to the federal government.”

The guidance says states can use the money for a variety of pandemic-related expenses but not to fill budget holes. Many pandemic-related expenses can be reimbursed through other federal programs, state officials said, while budget relief is what states need most to avoid deep cuts to its workforce and essential services.

“Sadly the message from Washington to our first responders and to our educators and to others on the front lines is clear: As you work tirelessly to stop this pandemic to keep people safe, our national leadership thinks you are not essential and in fact you should fear for your jobs,” Murphy said.

Governors of both parties have asked congressional leaders for $500 billion in direct cash assistance on top of the $150 billion distributed to states and localities under the CARES Act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments Wednesday that he’d rather see states go bankrupt than have the federal government bail them out earned a rare, angry rebuke from Murphy, who called that stance “completely and utterly irresponsible.”

‘Game-changer’ saliva test could double testing capacity

A new saliva-based test developed by Rutgers University researchers will help New Jersey double its testing capacity, officials said Thursday, raising hopes for the type of widespread testing considered crucial for reopening the economy.

The test, which uses saliva instead of a swab stuck far up a person’s nose or throat, can be administered to 10,000 people a day as soon as next week, Brian Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences said Thursday. The state is currently performing between 7,000 and 9,000 tests a day.

Better still, Strom said, the test returns results within 48 hours — far faster than the delay of a week or more with many swab tests. State epidemiologist Christina Tan called the saliva test a “game changer.”

Strom also said the tests are “expandable in a modular fashion,” meaning the total number of tests performed can be ramped up with more equipment and manpower. They have already been rolled out at a number of sites across the state.

Murphy has stressed repeatedly that he won’t feel comfortable lifting stay-at-home restrictions without a way to identify and isolate new coronavirus cases. Easily accessible testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents alike is central to that goal.