‘Work hard and quick, but be careful’: Rushing to create a coronavirus vaccine

A crash course in immunology

Even though all working vaccines give you some sort of immunity, all vaccines aren’t equally good at provoking it.

“Some vaccines cause weak immune responses and they require multiple doses, and other vaccines really don’t elicit a sufficient response at all.” said Daniel Kulp, a professor at Philadelphia’s Wistar Institute. He works with nanoparticles, which he thinks could lead to better vaccines — “we use these nanoparticles to drive stronger immunity.”

“Nanoparticles are usually virus-size molecules that can be used to display multiple copies of your vaccine on the surface,” Kulp said.

The human body has immune cells that recognize intruders. In the case of a new intruder, the immune cells take a biological fingerprint called an antibody. These antibodies help your body keep track of any viruses it’s been exposed to.

When you get a vaccine, you’re priming your immune system. Imagine a police department getting hold of only the hand of an intruder. The hand gives the police fingerprints so they can identify the intruder, but the hand itself isn’t dangerous. That’s why most vaccines only use a tiny part of the virus, called the antigen (the metaphorical severed hand) to generate that fingerprint.

If you actually get the virus with no vaccine and get better, it’s as if you’ve been exposed to the whole intruder, and you’ve generated fingerprints (antibodies) the same way. Once you have these antibodies, you hold on to them, at least for a while, and they protect you.

There isn’t a nanoparticle vaccine for COVID-19 yet. Kulp has been collaborating with the Weiner lab also at the Wistar Institute. The Wistar is an independent nonprofit research organization that has been involved in several vaccines. The Weiner lab contributed intellectually to the Inovio vaccine currently in Phase I trials. Phase I trials are often with a small group of young, healthy people. If it passes, the next step will be a bigger, more representative group.

The Inovio vaccine is a DNA vaccine. If you thought nanoparticles sounded like science fiction, buckle up your warp drive.

Vaccines like this safely put a little strip of DNA called a plasmid into some of your cells. This plasmid is like a recipe: Your cells read out the DNA and follow the recipe to make a protein, in this case, the antigen — the severed hand in the nanoparticle example. In a way, a DNA vaccine is the ultimate DIY.

Wistar’s Weiner lab uses the spike protein, the same protein SARs-CoV-2 uses to sneak inside your cells.

“So when we deliver this DNA plasmid into animals or people, all you see is just the spike protein, and your body develops an immune response against just that one target,” said Ami Patel, a research assistant professor at the Weiner lab.

What does this mean for you, the potential consumer? If the DNA vaccine makes it the whole way through development, what’s known as going from bench to bedside, it would be the first DNA vaccine widely available. Apart from a special needle, engineered by Inovio, getting a DNA vaccine would be exactly like getting any other vaccine.

“I think right now everybody’s just focused on making sure that all of the vaccines that we’re collectively generating are safe. I think that’s the main focus.” said Patel. “Once we get past that focus, then it’s really how to expedite this to the general population.”

Logistics are a huge part of a successful vaccine, which gives the DNA vaccine a bit of an edge.

“Plasma DNA is very quick to produce, and in terms of stability, it’s quite stable,” said Patel. The plasmid is stable for several years in a refrigerator and a year at room temperature.

That’s not the case with all vaccines. During the West African Ebola epidemic, even though there was a vaccine, it needed to be kept in cold storage, at -80 degrees Celsius to work, Patel said. For reference, your freezer is a warm -20 degrees Celsius.