Coronavirus update: Plasma treatments start as Delaware hits 92 deaths

Delaware prisons expand coronavirus procedures

Forty-one people held in Delaware prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 21 correctional officers have the virus. As of Wednesday, the Dept. of Correction has halted all work release programs for lower level offenders who are allowed to leave the prison for work during the day.

DOC officials are monitoring 1,000 people held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna and Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown where the cases have been diagnosed. They’ve distributed 360 face masks in housing units at Vaughn, bringing the total number of masks handed out behind bars to nearly 900.

“Careful monitoring, early detection and testing are helping us to effectively manage the threat of COVID-19 in our facilities, along with isolation and treatment,” said DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. “DOC officers, supervisors and healthcare professionals on the front lines are helping us to effectively contain this virus.”

DOC has expanded prevention and screening procedures in an effort to put a lid on the spread. That includes twice-a-day temperature checks for those held in buildings at Vaughn and SCCC where outbreaks have occurred. They’ve also increased the use of intensive cleaning of the buildings using a disinfecting machine with an airborne mist to sterilize entire rooms.

DOC officials say three men have fully recovered from COVID-19. One inmate, who had an underlying respiratory condition died of the virus last week.