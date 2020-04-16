Incarcerated Delaware man dies, lived on coronavirus cell block

Joseph Russo died Thursday after suffering respiratory failure. The 73-year-old had been incarcerated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. He was being kept in the same unit where 12 other men tested positive for coronavirus.

Over the weekend, prison health care workers tested 45 men living in the minimum security unit where four people had tested positive for coronavirus. Those tests resulted in another eight cases being identified.

Dept. of Correction officials say Russo tested negative in that initial round of testing. He also tested negative in a second round of testing on Tuesday. Officials are still waiting for results from a third test. He was taken to Bayhealth Hospital on Tuesday evening after developing a fever and respiratory trouble.

The Newark man was serving a life sentence for unlawful sexual intercourse. His body has been turned over to the state Division of Forensic Science.

Unemployment filing slows

Delawareans filing for unemployment slowed last week, but it’s still at a historic pace.

More than 13,000 Delawareans filed for unemployment last week, down nearly 6,000 from the previous week. Another 19,000 filed claims in the last week of March.

Over the past four weeks, the state Dept. of Labor has received more than 60,000 claims. That’s nearly double the total number of claims received all last year.

To date, DOL has processed and paid 70% of initial claims for benefits submitted to their offices since March 1st and is currently paying more than $30 million in benefits to affected workers each week.