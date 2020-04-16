Coronavirus update: N.J. unemployment climbs as $600 payments begin

Unemployment climbs as $600 payments begin

New Jersey unemployment claims dipped last week to about 141,000, down from the record-shattering mark set in the previous two weeks but still exorbitantly high by historical standards.

More than 700,000 New Jersey workers have now filed for unemployment benefits in the past month, the latest state figures show, and some 430,000 are now receiving payments.

Both totals are unprecedented and expected to grow as strict social distancing policies remain in effect and the state works through a backlog of claims. The New Jersey Department of Labor says it has made technology upgrades and added staff to process claims faster.

Nationally, about 22 million Americans — or about 14% of the labor force — have filed initial jobless claims in the past month.

Over that time, New Jersey paid out $336 million in benefits. Enrolled workers this week also received their first $600 supplemental payment, as authorized by federal stimulus legislation.