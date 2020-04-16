1 in 5 Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment

About one in five Pennsylvanians who could work has filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown began in mid-March, according to the latest data published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Around 238,000 Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of initial new claims to more than 1.3 million. Nationally, the commonwealth trails only California in the total number of new claims filed during that timeframe, although New York state is not far behind.

But, while new claims are still surging in Pennsylvania, they have slowed. Fewer people filed new claims last week than in each of the previous three weeks.

The state reported that’s due to fewer layoffs in the transportation, warehousing, accommodation, food services and manufacturing industries.

In New Jersey, 140,600 people filed new claims last week, while the number was 13,272 in Delaware.

Wolf backs calls for more federal aid for states

Gov. Tom Wolf has written to President Donald Trump to back calls from other leading governors for another $500 billion in federal aid for states fighting the spread of the coronavirus, warning that his office is projecting a budget deficit of up to $5 billion.

The letter, dated Wednesday, was issued with two other Democratic governors, Tony Evers of Wisconsin and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Trump won all three states narrowly in 2016, states that had long backed Democrats in presidential contests.

In the letter, they acknowledge that the federal government is making an initial $71 billion available to meet some immediate cash flow needs of state and local governments. But, they write, “the magnitude of the crushing economic impact this virus has had on our states and residents cannot be overstated.”

In Pennsylvania, Wolf said the projected deficit ranging between $4.5 billion and $5 billion will make it incredibly difficult to focus the state’s efforts on supporting workers and businesses as it attempts to rebuild its economy.

WHYY’s Nicholas Pugliese and The Associated Press contributed reporting.