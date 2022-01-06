But while hospitals are full, hospitalization numbers are not rising as rapidly as the number of positive cases, according to the county Health Department.

Of 478 COVID patients in Montco hospitals, 78 are in the intensive care unit, and 34 are on ventilators, said the county’s regional EMS medical director, Dr. Alvin Wang.

“Our hospitals remain busy with increased patient volumes across the board,” said Wang. “Some of this is normal for this time of year, and as you can see, some of this volume is directly related to hospitalizations from COVID-19.”

Arkoosh said those numbers help her feel “cautiously optimistic.”

“I would not suggest that we are in any way out of the woods,” said Arkoosh, “but it’s certainly encouraging that we haven’t seen a similar rapid rise in hospitalizations as we’ve seen in cases.”

Arkoosh acknowledged that hospital numbers usually lag behind positivity rates. But she added, “I am cautiously optimistic that we will see a peak sometime in the next two weeks, and then hopefully it will start to come down.”

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Policy Lab said Friday that the pivot of new infections to a milder coronavirus variant, omicron, may lead to a swifter collective recovery.

Arkoosh said that hospitals in Montgomery County are managing, but that some are putting off elective procedures.

But she added that hospitals are asking people not to use emergency rooms unless they are having a “true medical emergency,” and instead to have routine COVID-19 testing handled by primary care officials or county testing sites.

The county is not taking any further virus mitigation steps beyond its current safety measures. It is urging residents to limit gatherings to small numbers of fully vaccinated individuals, to mask indoors in public settings, and to get vaccinated and boosted.

County officials said they are expecting next week the arrival of two new oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19, Paxlovid (developed by Pfizer) and molnupiravir (developed by Merck).