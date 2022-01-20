Montco’s COVID numbers are trending down, while hospitalizations hit peak

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Montgomery County is still experiencing an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases, most likely due to the omicron variant, Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh says. But while overall positive cases remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward.

According to the county, the seven-day average as of Jan. 12 was 1,067 cases per day. The 14-day positivity rate is 28.84%. Two weeks ago, Montgomery County reported 5,000 new COVID-19 positive cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

At a briefing Wednesday, Arkoosh said the pattern helps her feel cautiously optimistic.

“I don’t think enough time has gone by to say with certainty that we are on the other side of the peak,” she said, “but I am encouraged to see that this line is trending down.”

Arkoosh emphasized, however, that the downward-moving numbers do not mean the county is out of the woods.