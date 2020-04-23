“Every major supplier that I’m talking to is telling me, ‘I don’t know when I’ll get these in, but I’ll ship them to you when I get them in, based on where you are on my wait list,’” she said. “It’s like toilet paper; it’s maddening. These things are never in short supply.”

Omberg said every place that wants to test for the coronavirus has to choose from a list of parts the Food and Drug Administration provides, as part of the emergency use authorization for each approved test. If a lab does not use those parts or those chemicals, they cannot use the test results to make clinical decisions.

To test someone for the virus, a health care worker uses a swab that goes all the way to the back of the nose to collect a sample. That sample has to go into a mix of chemicals and nutrients called viral transport media to keep the virus, if it’s there, intact until it gets to a lab. Then the lab puts the sample in another mix of chemicals called a lysis buffer, which makes the virus relatively harmless but keeps the genetic material intact, so people in the lab can test for the genetic material in the virus without worrying too much about becoming infected themselves.

All those things — the various chemicals, the swabs, even the plastic pipette tips used to transfer bits of virus from one place to another – can be hard to get now, Omberg said.

Different testing procedures approved by the FDA, called assays, require different combinations of parts, but the parts are specific to each approved procedure and are not interchangeable. Labs have resorted to trading parts back and forth, Omberg said.

“Different labs will contact each other and ask, ‘Do you have any of this? Could you send me some of this, if you have some that you’re not using? … If you’re not running this particular assay, can we have all of your pieces of that particular assay, and we’ll barter you for some of our buffer for the kit that you need?’”

Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the companies that makes authorized testing supplies and test kits, has not had any trouble meeting demand for its various products, according to Ron O’Brien, senior director of public relations. He said the company is in touch with states across the country, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, to find labs with unused lab equipment that the state could loan to run COVID-19 tests. That happened earlier this month with a piece of equipment from the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

In the meantime, Jefferson Health’s Meyer said the various health care providers in the region work with one another on testing. For example, Temple Health and Jefferson have provided testing supplies for each other, according to a Temple representative.

“There is not going to be a significant explosion of testing capability from what we have today,” Meyer said.