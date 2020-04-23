Happy Earth Week: Philly delays plastic bag ban due to coronavirus

Philadelphians happy to bid goodbye to single-use plastic bags will have to wait until 2021 for the city’s ban to take effect.

The regulation’s planned July start date is “no longer realistic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said on Wednesday. The bag ban will now take effect on January 1, 2021, with enforcement of the prohibition starting on April 1, according to the city.

The announcement came on Earth Day — ironic timing, Kenney acknowledged.

“This is not an announcement we want to make during Earth Week. We know the climate crisis and plastic pollution remain two very serious threats to our planet and society, even during the global pandemic,” the mayor said.

Kenney described the six-month delay as a move to help businesses battered and reeling from disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the decision was made as part of the city’s “commitment to ensure that businesses are as supported as possible when they reopen.”

Paper bags are more expensive than plastic bags, a cost that retailers were loath absorb even before the pandemic.