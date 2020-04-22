‘We will choose life over death:’ SEPTA workers threaten service interruptions
The union that represents SEPTA employees is threatening to take action if the regional transit agency does not step up safety protections for drivers and other employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local 234 Transport Workers Union President Willie Brown said workers have been spat and coughed on since the virus started spreading and a rider recently relieved themselves on the back of a bus.
As coronavirus cases top 10,000 in the city and grow to nearly 200 among SEPTA employees with four deaths, Brown accused the agency of moving slowly when it comes to implementing protective measures.
“It’s almost as if they’re sending my members out there on a suicide mission,” said Brown, who posted an online video warning that the union would take the “job action” Thursday if SEPTA failed to meet demands. “We will choose life over death,” Brown said in the video.
The union president declined to give specifics as to what the action could entail though he suggested that riders “find alternate ways to get to work” Thursday morning.
TWU’s contract with SEPTA prohibits a strike. Thursday marks the agency’s first board meeting since the pandemic began.
The list of union demands includes new rider limits, paid quarantine leave for certain at-risk employees and a $500,000 death benefit for all workers who die as a result of the coronavirus. New York transit workers won the $500,000 death benefit for coronavirus victims last week.
SEPTA declined to comment on specific named demands. The agency said its “top priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees,” in a statement sent Tuesday. The agency has “worked closely with our workforce and union leaders to enhance protections and provide the safest possible environment for essential travel.
“These are challenging issues, and we are committed to continuing a dialogue with TWU Local 234 and all other unions representing SEPTA employees,” the statement continued. “With the progress, we’ve made together to date, we would expect SEPTA employees will continue to deliver service that is connecting residents to essential jobs, hospitals, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services.”
Brown said that after “raising Cain” with SEPTA officials last week, the authority finally agreed to step up its deep cleaning effort on vehicles from every 14 days to every 10 days. That move came within days of the agency’s fourth coronavirus victim: Michael Hill, a Regional Rail conductor who worked at the agency for more than 30 years.
Brown also pointed to overcrowding on buses due to an insufficient number of vehicles on routes. SEPTA switched to a Lifeline service, which cut bus and trolley service by about 50%.
“This is not about us, this is about the riding public, also,” said Brown. “You shouldn’t feel like you’re getting on a vehicle that’s not safe for you.”
SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said last week the authority would begin running more buses to address this issue.
“That’s an ongoing challenge,” Busch said. “But we are trying to encourage riders to spread out on buses.”
Mayor Jim Kenney said city officials are working with SEPTA to prevent a disruption in services and “get this resolved in an amicable way.”
Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said officials are also planning alternative transportation for essential employees, including police and fire department employees, in the event of a SEPTA service interruption.
The union’s full list of demands include:
-Require temperature screening for all employees upon entering the premises. Anyone testing 100.4 degrees or higher to be sent home with pay.
-Establish transparency in contact tracing for anyone exposed to individuals who show symptoms (i.e. fever, cough or shortness of breath) or test positive for the virus.
-Enforce public health distancing guidelines by scheduling maintenance employees to four days on and three days off, at full pay.
-Conduct daily air quality testing on all vehicles prior to being placed in revenue service.
-To ensure required social distancing, limit to fifteen the number of riders permitted to board SEPTA vehicles and reduce the headway on routes where necessary to accommodate rider demand.
-Quarantine employees with pay who suffer from underlying medical conditions that can lead to death if they contract the virus.
-All deaths of workers as a result of the coronavirus should be deemed to have suffered a work-related injury, entitling their eligible heirs to workers’ compensation benefits.
-SEPTA should pay the families of all workers who die as a result of the coronavirus the $500,000 death benefit provided for under Section 802 of the labor agreement.