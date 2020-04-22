‘We will choose life over death:’ SEPTA workers threaten service interruptions

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The union that represents SEPTA employees is threatening to take action if the regional transit agency does not step up safety protections for drivers and other employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 234 Transport Workers Union President Willie Brown said workers have been spat and coughed on since the virus started spreading and a rider recently relieved themselves on the back of a bus.

As coronavirus cases top 10,000 in the city and grow to nearly 200 among SEPTA employees with four deaths, Brown accused the agency of moving slowly when it comes to implementing protective measures.

“It’s almost as if they’re sending my members out there on a suicide mission,” said Brown, who posted an online video warning that the union would take the “job action” Thursday if SEPTA failed to meet demands. “We will choose life over death,” Brown said in the video.

The union president declined to give specifics as to what the action could entail though he suggested that riders “find alternate ways to get to work” Thursday morning.

TWU’s contract with SEPTA prohibits a strike. Thursday marks the agency’s first board meeting since the pandemic began.

The list of union demands includes new rider limits, paid quarantine leave for certain at-risk employees and a $500,000 death benefit for all workers who die as a result of the coronavirus. New York transit workers won the $500,000 death benefit for coronavirus victims last week.