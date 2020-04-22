Murphy to McConnell: ‘Come on, man’

During his daily press briefing Wednesday, Murphy unleashed an uncharacteristically angry tirade against U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for comments he made earlier in the day.

The Republican from Kentucky suggested that some states and cities should declare bankruptcy instead of relying on the federal government to prop up public finances that have been obliterated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Come on, man,” Murphy said. “That is completely and utterly irresponsible”

He went on: “Secondly, as usual, he’s dead wrong, because that won’t happen.”

Murphy suggested that, absent federal help, states would be able to stay financially afloat but be forced to make painful decisions about spending cuts.

“We will gut the living daylights in every state in America out of the services — the exact services — that our citizens need right now. We will just cut, cut, cut, and cut,” Murphy warned.

Murphy again called on federal lawmakers to provide direct cash assistance to states that have been hardest hit by the pandemic so they could help residents “in their most profound hour of need.”

South Jersey economy could take $5 billion hit

The coronavirus could inflict upwards of $5 billion in economic pain on South Jersey this year — that’s far larger than the damage done by Superstorm Sandy or the Great Recession.

That’s according to researchers at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, who said their model depends on how long Murphy’s stay-at-home order extends into the summer and how much economic output is lost even after a return to “normalcy.”

South Jersey’s economy is especially susceptible given its outsized reliance on revenues from tourism, hospitality and real estate, all of which have been among the hardest hit industries in recent weeks. Atlantic City’s nine casinos, which employ some 26,000 people, have been closed since March 16.

“The regional economy’s reliance upon the leisure and hospitality sector again looms large,” Stockton economist Oliver Cooke wrote. “We play and vacation together. And, personal, intimate, high-quality service (whether provided at a poker or restaurant table) arguably lies at the heart of the hospitality business.”

The region’s economy had been coming off its strongest year since 1984, the year Trump Plaza opened in Atlantic City, Cooke said. Total employment there had grown by more than 3% in 2019, or about three times statewide growth.