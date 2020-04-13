Coronavirus update: New saliva test from Rutgers gets federal approval
Updated: 3:40 p.m.
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey officials reported another 3,219 cases of coronavirus cases on Monday, with the state’s total now at 64,584.
Gov. Phil Murphy also said another 94 people have died, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 2,443.
“To put that in perspective, that is more than the number of New Jerseyans who gave their lives in the combination of the Korean and Vietnam wars,” Murphy said.
Governors launch working group on reopening the economy
The governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island announced Monday they were creating a joint working group to study how to reopen the regional economy once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.
The six Democrats made the announcement on a conference call with reporters just a few hours after President Trump, a Republican, said on Twitter “it is the decision of the president” when to send Americans back to work and reopen businesses.
….It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020
“Seeing as we had the responsibility for closing the state down,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, “I think we probably have the primary responsibility for opening it back up.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the working group will consist of a public health official and an economic development official from each state, as well as each governor’s chief of staff.
The governors stressed that they would proceed cautiously with any loosening of social distancing mandates and did not provide a timeline for when that would begin.
“An economic recovery only occurs on the back of a complete health care recovery, and that order is essential,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Getting that wrong, transposing those steps or jumping in too early, or maybe jumping in by ourselves … you could have inadvertent, unintended consequences, which could be grave.”
Cuomo also said that approaches may vary state-by-state but that regional coordination is still merited given how people and goods — and therefore the virus — move between the states.
Rutgers-created saliva test could be gamechanger
A new coronavirus test that uses a person’s saliva — as opposed to samples collected through nose and throat swabs — has been approved for use by the federal government.
Developed by researchers at Rutgers University and other partners, the new method could greatly expand the availability of tests and help health care workers avoid some risky patient interactions.
“Saliva testing will help with the global shortage of swabs for sampling and increase testing of patients, and it will not require health care professionals to be put at risk to collect samples,” said Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer of Rutgers’ RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which helped create the test.
“Saliva testing will also be important for people who are in quarantine because they don’t know how long it will be until they are no longer infectious,” Brooker said. “This will allow health care workers to release themselves from quarantine and safely come back to work.”
RUCDR Infinite Biologics — a cell and DNA repository that is part of Rutgers’ Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey — developed the test with Salt Lake City-based Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs.
It’s actually a modification of an existing test from another company, but it’s the first saliva-based test to gain federal approval.
Rutgers said in a news release that the tests are currently available at hospitals and county health departments that are part of the RWJBarnabas Health network.
The test will also be available to residents of Middlesex County starting Wednesday at the county’s existing drive-thru testing site at 33 Kilmer Road in Edison.