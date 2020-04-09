Coronavirus update: Despite blowback, N.J. parks to stay closed

Despite blowback, Murphy stands by park closures

Murphy said he’s heard the criticism from residents and lawmakers over his decision to close state and county parks, but the policy will remain in place.

“This is not a life sentence. This is not going to last forever,” Murphy said. “The more social distancing we exercise, when we are at home or when we are outside of our home — and hopefully you’re only going outside when you have to — the faster we’ll get through this.”

Murphy closed the parks on Tuesday after getting reports that residents and visitors from out of state were congregating there and flouting the six-foot distance rule meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The decision drew immediate pushback.

“In this time of uncertainty, we should encourage folks to go outside and explore their local park while practicing safe social distancing,” said state Sen. Kip Bateman, R-Somerset County. “With fresh air and exercise being so important to our physical health, mental health, and overall well-being, I am calling for our parks to be reopened as soon as possible.”

The New Jersey Outdoor Alliance called the move “ridiculous” and an “overreach,” while some residents worried the closures meant they would just be crammed into more crowded streets and sidewalks, especially in urban areas.

Murphy said the decision came after law enforcement agencies reported ongoing gatherings in parks and an “uncomfortably high number of out-of-state license plates.” He added that first responders are at risk when they have to break up groups not abiding by social distancing mandates.

“We didn’t just wake up on a whim to close state and county parks,” Murphy said. “We did this based on the facts, and we will continue to keep this posture until we are through this.”

Localities can still decide for themselves whether to keep municipal parks open.