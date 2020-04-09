Coronavirus update: Cases confirmed in all 67 Pa. counties

Pa. schools canceled for the rest of the year

School is officially canceled in Pennsylvania for the rest of the academic year.

Gov. Tom Wolf made the call Thursday morning, saying it “was not an easy decision,” but one made in an effort to settle parents’, students’ and teachers’ uncertainty and “mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis.”

The administration noted that it still “strongly” encourages schools to find ways to keep providing students with educational material. The Department of Education, it said, has “secured resources intended to help all schools that want to use them – including those not currently offering online platforms, those requiring additional technology support, and those that may rely on traditional methods, such as paper lessons.”

The closure order applies to virtually all forms of education, including K-12 public schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical schools, and both online and brick and mortar charter schools. The Department of Education’s early learning programs — including Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program and Preschool Early Intervention — are also shut down.

The state has slightly different instructions for secondary education. Colleges and universities aren’t allowed to reopen or allow physical instruction until Wolf lifts his closure orders on non-life-sustaining businesses.