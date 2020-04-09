Coronavirus update: Cases confirmed in all 67 Pa. counties
Updated 1:15 p.m.
As of Thursday morning, there are 18,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 51,027 in New Jersey, and 1,116 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 5,271 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 338, New Jersey’s at 1,700, and Delaware’s at 19.
Coronavirus confirmed in all 67 Pa. counties
The number of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania has increased by 1,989 over the past 24 hours, and there were 29 new deaths in that time. State Health Secretary Rachel Levine noted every one of the commonwealth’s 67 counties has now detected cases.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe.”
The Health Department reports that 87,374 patients have tested negative so far. Of those who have tested positive, the majority — 41% — are between the ages of 25 and 49.
Pa. schools canceled for the rest of the year
School is officially canceled in Pennsylvania for the rest of the academic year.
Gov. Tom Wolf made the call Thursday morning, saying it “was not an easy decision,” but one made in an effort to settle parents’, students’ and teachers’ uncertainty and “mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis.”
The administration noted that it still “strongly” encourages schools to find ways to keep providing students with educational material. The Department of Education, it said, has “secured resources intended to help all schools that want to use them – including those not currently offering online platforms, those requiring additional technology support, and those that may rely on traditional methods, such as paper lessons.”
The closure order applies to virtually all forms of education, including K-12 public schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical schools, and both online and brick and mortar charter schools. The Department of Education’s early learning programs — including Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program and Preschool Early Intervention — are also shut down.
The state has slightly different instructions for secondary education. Colleges and universities aren’t allowed to reopen or allow physical instruction until Wolf lifts his closure orders on non-life-sustaining businesses.