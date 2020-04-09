Coronavirus update: Delawareans urged to wear face masks while shopping ‘to protect others’

Eight infected at state psychiatric hospital

Officials also announced Wednesday that the coronavirus has spread to the Delaware Psychiatric Center, where five patients and three employees have COVID-19.

The psychiatric hospital patients who have the virus are being “isolated within a unit,’’ officials said, and the employees are self-isolating at home.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of the individuals we care for at DPC, as well as for the staff who provide the care each day,’’ said Dr. Kara Odom Walker, secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services, which runs the hospital.

Walker said the psychiatric patients “ often have multiple underlying conditions, which puts them at a higher risk for COVID-19.” The hospital staff is also reviewing “screening and infection control protocols,” she said.

In addition to the psychiatric hospital, six other care facilities in Delaware have had cases of coronavirus. Those with multiple cases are Little Sisters of the Poor near Newark, HarborChase near Wilmington and Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City.

Gov. Carney: mask can ‘help prevent transmission’

Gov. John Carney has predicted the case number could approach 3,000 in the coming weeks, with some 500 hospitalized.

Carney has previously taken several steps to keep people apart since declaring a State of Emergency on March 12. Those measures include issuing a stay-at-home order for all but essential employees, closing beaches and hotels, and ordering stores to limit the number of people inside to 20 percent of the fire capacity.

Carney said in a news release about the mask recommendation that his administration’s response “has been driven by science, and will continue to be driven by science. Our goal is simple. We are working to prevent a surge in cases, protect hospital capacity, and save lives.”

“The science tells us that wearing a face covering in certain public settings can help prevent transmission and spread of the COVID-19 virus. But wearing a face covering is not an excuse to spend more time in public. Stay home. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands. Disinfect surfaces frequently. It’s important we all do our part to get through this.”

Delawareans who wear a cloth face covering should practice strict hand-washing before and after touching the face covering, officials urged.

Those who are ill should wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth if they must be around other people – even while at home, officials said.