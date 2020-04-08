Coronavirus update: N.J. city to disperse crowds with drones
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey officials reported another 3,088 cases of coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the state’s total now at 47,437.
Gov. Phil Murphy also said another 275 people have died, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,504.
North Jersey city to disperse crowds with drones
Police in Elizabeth said they will deploy five drones equipped with loudspeakers to break up gatherings and tell people to go home without having to interact with residents in person.
The social distancing-friendly enforcement technique was put to wide use in China — “Hey, handsome guy speaking on your mobile! Where is your mask,” one drone blares in a video distributed by Chinese state-run media — and has since spread to France, Spain and other countries.
“These drones will be around the city with an automated message from the Mayor telling you to STOP gathering, disperse and go home,” the Elizabeth Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Summonses HAVE AND WILL CONTINUE to be issued to those found in violation. Fines are up to $1,000.”
The type of drone acquired by the Union County department can also be used to spray disinfectants and check temperatures using infrared cameras, according to the company that supplied them.
But a city spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media that the devices would only be used to broadcast a recorded message.
“They will be used throughout the city, specifically in areas that may be difficult for a police car to access, to have people do social distance,” spokeswoman Kelly Martins told the outlet.