Coronavirus update: Delaware public transit options limited

SEPTA cancels Delaware trips

The Wilmington-Newark line is one of six Regional Rail lines that have been suspended as SEPTA reduces service system-wide. The move comes less than 24 hours after a third SEPTA worker died of coronavirus-related causes.

The suspension of service in Delaware and elsewhere is part of SEPTA’s “Lifeline Service Schedule,” intended to increase safety for riders and operators while discouraging nonessential trips. The changes will take effect April 9.

DART First State is urging riders not to use the bus service except for essential trips. According to a post on DART’s website: “If your trip isn’t essential, please stay home and leave the seat for a healthcare worker or someone who needs critical access.” That means bus trips should only be made for essential workers, or for travel to the grocery store, pharmacy or other critical destination.

Last week, DART put limitations on the number of passengers allowed on a bus at one time. Riders are only able to access the bus via the rear door to protect the drivers from the virus. DART is no longer collecting fares for bus travel until further notice.