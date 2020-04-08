Coronavirus update: Delaware public transit options limited
As of Tuesday evening, Delaware reported 145 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 928. The state also reported one more death for a total of 16.
SEPTA cancels Delaware trips
The Wilmington-Newark line is one of six Regional Rail lines that have been suspended as SEPTA reduces service system-wide. The move comes less than 24 hours after a third SEPTA worker died of coronavirus-related causes.
The suspension of service in Delaware and elsewhere is part of SEPTA’s “Lifeline Service Schedule,” intended to increase safety for riders and operators while discouraging nonessential trips. The changes will take effect April 9.
DART First State is urging riders not to use the bus service except for essential trips. According to a post on DART’s website: “If your trip isn’t essential, please stay home and leave the seat for a healthcare worker or someone who needs critical access.” That means bus trips should only be made for essential workers, or for travel to the grocery store, pharmacy or other critical destination.
Last week, DART put limitations on the number of passengers allowed on a bus at one time. Riders are only able to access the bus via the rear door to protect the drivers from the virus. DART is no longer collecting fares for bus travel until further notice.
ChristianaCare launches out-patient coronavirus site
The majority of Delaware’s nearly 1,000 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday evening are not hospitalized. Now, ChrisitanaCare near Newark is opening a new location for those patients to get in-office care including lab and x-ray services, as well as support for pregnant women who have the virus.
Only COVID-19 positive patients will be treated at this new site, located at the hospital’s Ambulatory Care Center. No walk-ins are accepted, patients will only be seen by appointment.
ChristianaCare is also launching a virtual version of this site, with patients being seen via video. Patients at high risk would get a monitoring check-in two to four times a day, while lower risk patients would be “seen” once every 24 hours. Patients who become more symptomatic could then be referred to an in-person visit or sent to the Ambulatory Care Center if their symptoms worsen.