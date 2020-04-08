SEPTA to close stations, dramatically reduce service as coronavirus death toll rises

Less than 24 hours after a third SEPTA employee died of coronavirus-related causes, SEPTA announced a dramatic reduction of transit service. The new “Lifeline Service Schedule,” intended to increase safety for riders and operators while discouraging nonessential trips, will take effect April 9.

“If you are not traveling to an essential job or for urgent personal business like a medical appointment, you need to stay home and help us preserve service and space for those who need it most,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a press release.

The change will close 10 stations along the Market-Frankford Line — Church, Tioga, Somerset, York-Dauphin, 2nd Street, 5th Street, 13th Street, 56th Street, 63rd Street, and Millbourne.

Along the Broad Street Line and the Broad-Ridge Spur, SEPTA will close eight stations — Tasker-Morris, Lombard-South, Spring Garden, Fairmount, Susquehanna-Dauphin, Wyoming, Logan, and Chinatown.