The $228 million expansion project poised to transform the Philadelphia Museum of Art is on hold after a member of the art museum security team tested positive for coronavirus and a prominent local labor union alleged others working during the pandemic were at risk.

The decision, effective as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, will stop work on the high-profile 90,000-square-foot museum addition for an undefined amount of time, according to a spokesperson for LF Driscoll, the general contractor overseeing the project.

“Effective today, work at the Philadelphia Museum of Art has been suspended,” said spokesperson Anne A. Buchanan in an email sent Tuesday. “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in light of the trade unions’ desire to shut down until April 20 … We stand ready to return to work when the time is right.”

The closure comes one day after LF Driscoll started work again on the site, after shutting down on April 2, when the security team member confirmed their positive test result. This week is poised to be a critical moment in the coronavirus crisis. The latest projections show Pennsylvania is on track to hit the pandemic’s peak on Saturday, April 11.

Construction laborers, security staff, and others were working at the Philadelphia landmark thanks to an exemption from Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 order to shut down all nonessential businesses. When the museum worker fell ill in early April, Driscoll chose to stop operations for one workday while the site was cleaned.

“In an abundance of caution, we are going to shut down the project immediately for a full disinfection,” reads an April 2 email from Driscoll project manager Bill Schaeffer to all the company’s subcontractors. “The project will reopen on Monday, April 6, 2020. As we have stated in previous communications, the resumption of work is voluntary for companies and individuals.”