I-95 cap project update: Lane closures expected as demolition work begins at Walnut Street bridge, rotunda
Demolition of the rotunda is scheduled to begin after the holiday weekend. Work will then focus on the section of the bridge spanning Columbus Boulevard.
Work to demolish the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 95 at Penn’s Landing is scheduled to begin Monday as part of the $329 million highway cap project.
Demolition of the Rotunda, at the eastern terminus of the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge on the east side of Columbus Boulevard, is underway. Efforts will then focus on the portion of the bridge that spans Columbus Boulevard before moving to the concrete covering over I-95.
Removal of the main section of the covering is expected to begin in early 2024 and will continue through the winter. This phase of the project also involves relocating the Scottish and Irish memorials to a temporary location at Foglietta Plaza on Spruce Street near Front Street.
Lane and street closures will be in place, including weekend detours of I-95 while the concrete covering is being removed.
Structural steel for the South Street pedestrian bridge extension over Columbus Boulevard is currently being manufactured. It will be assembled at a vacated parking lot adjacent to northbound I-95 near Dock Street.
Maintenance repairs to the existing pedestrian bridge and the removal of the overlook are set for early next year, which will be followed by the installation of the foundations for the support piers.
The existing pedestrian bridge will remain open during this work with only minor interruptions.
Construction started back in March, and in a previous interview with WHYY News, PennDOT project manager Elaine Elbich said it would take at least two years for her team to complete the work.
Once complete, the cap will be home to nearly 12 acres of parkland and seamlessly connect Old City to the Delaware River waterfront at Penn’s Landing.
