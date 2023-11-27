From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Work to demolish the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 95 at Penn’s Landing is scheduled to begin Monday as part of the $329 million highway cap project.

Demolition of the Rotunda, at the eastern terminus of the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge on the east side of Columbus Boulevard, is underway. Efforts will then focus on the portion of the bridge that spans Columbus Boulevard before moving to the concrete covering over I-95.

Removal of the main section of the covering is expected to begin in early 2024 and will continue through the winter. This phase of the project also involves relocating the Scottish and Irish memorials to a temporary location at Foglietta Plaza on Spruce Street near Front Street.

Lane and street closures will be in place, including weekend detours of I-95 while the concrete covering is being removed.

Structural steel for the South Street pedestrian bridge extension over Columbus Boulevard is currently being manufactured. It will be assembled at a vacated parking lot adjacent to northbound I-95 near Dock Street.