Philly L&I is testing out virtual inspections to make the permit process more efficient

The city of Philadelphia is moving into the future with a high-tech way of doing inspections as part of a pilot program.

Licenses and Inspections commissioner Ralph DiPietro told City Council that workers will begin conducting virtual inspections in an effort to make the process more efficient.

“Virtual inspections will increase the efficiency of inspections staff by saving the time required to drive from site to site for permanent inspections,” he said. “Through this new program, specific types of inspections can be completed via video without any decrease in current compliance. And in addition to that increased efficiency, the permit holders will benefit from a narrow inspection window.”

Members of council quizzed DiPietro about whether the program could be expanded to help with inspecting apartments and other rental properties. He explained that third-party inspectors, who would be paid by the property owners, could potentially certify properties before new owners move in, and potentially carry out annual inspections.