Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus update: Delaware bans short-term rentals, pawnshops

Playground equipment at Glasgow Park is fenced off after county executive Matt Meyer issued orders to close playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a stay-at-home order issued by the governor of Delaware Tuesday. March 24, 2020. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)

As of Monday evening, the state reported 783 coronavirus cases. That’s 110 more than Sunday. Also Monday, the state reported one more death for a total of 15 deaths.

Short-term rentals banned in Delaware

In the tenth update to his state of emergency order, Delaware Gov. John Carney has shut down short-term rentals as of 8 p.m. tonight. That means vacation home rentals, hotels, motels and condo rentals are prohibited until May 15, or until the public health threat from coronavirus is eliminated.

“This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware,” Carney said. “All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity, and save lives.”

The order does make exceptions for those taking care of sick family members, healthcare providers, journalists, and Delawareans with public housing vouchers. Victims of domestic violence who need a place to stay are also exempt from this order.

In addition to short-term rentals, the new update also forces pawn shops, video game and electronics retailers to close. It also bans door-to-door solicitation. “Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home,” Carney said. “Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this – but it’s going to take all of us.”

Following Carney’s decision, Sussex County Council moved to suspend the 3% tax implemented in January on hotel, motel and tourist home stays. That tax, approved in November, funded projects like beach nourishment and waterway dredging. “We are mindful these are very trying times, and anything the County can do to take some stress off our customers’ wallets is something we should strive for,” Sussex Council President Michael Vincent said. “These are small but important steps that will do a tremendous amount of good.”

Wilmington rescinds event permits

The city of Wilmington will revoke all event permits it issued for public gatherings of more than 100 people through at least the end of June. That includes the Wilmington Grand Prix bike weekend in May and the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival which was scheduled for June 17-20. Cancelations could extend further into the summer and fall.

“The City will continue to hold out hope that life will return to normal for all of us very soon, but reality calls for some certainty regarding these events which organizers spend months planning,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in a statement. “I urge all event organizers and supporters to keep their spirits up as we stand together to pull through this crisis and hope that circumstances change more quickly than anticipated.”

Woman threatens to infect shoppers

Police arrested a woman at the Brookside Shopping Center near Newark after she screamed that she had COVID-19 and didn’t care who she infected. Police say that caused panicked shoppers to flee the store to avoid the woman.

They say 54-year-old Kelley Hines was arrested and taken to a hospital for testing. After she was “medically cleared,” she was charged with felony terroristic threatening and other charges for making false statements that caused the building to evacuate. She was released on $5,200 unsecured bail.

