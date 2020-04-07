Coronavirus update: Delaware bans short-term rentals, pawnshops

Short-term rentals banned in Delaware

In the tenth update to his state of emergency order, Delaware Gov. John Carney has shut down short-term rentals as of 8 p.m. tonight. That means vacation home rentals, hotels, motels and condo rentals are prohibited until May 15, or until the public health threat from coronavirus is eliminated.

“This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware,” Carney said. “All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity, and save lives.”

The order does make exceptions for those taking care of sick family members, healthcare providers, journalists, and Delawareans with public housing vouchers. Victims of domestic violence who need a place to stay are also exempt from this order.

In addition to short-term rentals, the new update also forces pawn shops, video game and electronics retailers to close. It also bans door-to-door solicitation. “Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home,” Carney said. “Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this – but it’s going to take all of us.”

Following Carney’s decision, Sussex County Council moved to suspend the 3% tax implemented in January on hotel, motel and tourist home stays. That tax, approved in November, funded projects like beach nourishment and waterway dredging. “We are mindful these are very trying times, and anything the County can do to take some stress off our customers’ wallets is something we should strive for,” Sussex Council President Michael Vincent said. “These are small but important steps that will do a tremendous amount of good.”