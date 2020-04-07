Coronavirus update: 22 people released from immigration detention in Pa; state has single-largest day rise in deaths
Updated 1:35 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 14,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 44,416 in New Jersey, and 783 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 4,272 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 240, New Jersey’s at 1,232, and Delaware’s at 15.
22 people released from immigrant detention in Pa.
A federal district court judge in Pennsylvania has granted the release of 22 people in immigration detention in two county jails in York County and Pike County. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and a law firm filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, saying the civil plaintiffs are at high risk of dying or getting seriously ill because of their age or underlying health conditions, like respiratory problems, high blood pressure, asthma, and hepatitis C.
In late March, immigrant detainees in York County staged a hunger strike to protest that lack of precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic. A detainee told WHYY’s Laura Benshoff that they are “like chickens in a chicken coop.”
Many have called for Immigration and Customers Enforcement to release detainees. Two immigrant detainees with underlying medical conditions were released from the Pike County jail in late March.
Pa. reports largest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities
The Pennsylvania Department of Health posted new COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, reporting 78 more deaths since Monday, for a new total of 240.
The rise from 162 deaths to 240 represented a 48% increase, the largest single bump in reported fatalities since the start of the crisis here. The previous largest single-day increase was 34 fatalities reported April 4.
Worker at South Philly ShopRite confirmed to have COVID-19
ShopRite confirmed that a worker at the South Philadelphia supermarket location at 24th Street and Oregon Avenue has COVID-19. The store says on its Facebook page that the person is no longer working, and that people who have been in close contact will be in self-quarantine for 14 days.
Employees at MOM’s Organic Market in Center City have said they’ve been forced to work without adequate protection, and that their concerns have been ignored, as reported by WHYY’s Laura Benshoff. Around 10 employees delivered demands to local managers Monday, asking for breaks to restock and clean, limiting how many people can be in the store at a time, and designating an hour a day for the elderly and immunocompromised to shop.
The Washington Post reports that supermarket employees around the country are beginning to report coronavirus-related employee deaths, including a worker at a Trader Joe’s in Scarsdale, New York, and a greeter at a Giant store in Maryland.
Pa. prisoners making masks for state employees
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says prisoners have made more than 185,000 masks since mid-March, for department staff and prisoners themselves. Over the weekend, the department started making masks for other state employees. Prisoners also make antibacterial soap, gowns, and disinfectant every day, working 12-hour shifts six days a week.
As of Monday, 11 department employees and four prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, the department started talking about releasing hundreds of inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the system, as reported by WHYY’s Aaron Moselle. Pennsylvania has 25 state prisons housing roughly 45,000 people, all of whom have been under quarantine since late Sunday, with their movements restricted and meals served inside cells.