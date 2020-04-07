22 people released from immigrant detention in Pa.

A federal district court judge in Pennsylvania has granted the release of 22 people in immigration detention in two county jails in York County and Pike County. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and a law firm filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, saying the civil plaintiffs are at high risk of dying or getting seriously ill because of their age or underlying health conditions, like respiratory problems, high blood pressure, asthma, and hepatitis C.

In late March, immigrant detainees in York County staged a hunger strike to protest that lack of precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic. A detainee told WHYY’s Laura Benshoff that they are “like chickens in a chicken coop.”

Many have called for Immigration and Customers Enforcement to release detainees. Two immigrant detainees with underlying medical conditions were released from the Pike County jail in late March.

Pa. reports largest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities

The Pennsylvania Department of Health posted new COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, reporting 78 more deaths since Monday, for a new total of 240.

The rise from 162 deaths to 240 represented a 48% increase, the largest single bump in reported fatalities since the start of the crisis here. The previous largest single-day increase was 34 fatalities reported April 4.