Pa. prison system mulls releasing hundreds to prevent coronavirus spread

Wetzel said Wednesday there are roughly 1,100 people currently sitting in state prisons for nonviolent crimes who have served their minimum sentences, but have yet to have a parole hearing. Roughly 600 are behind bars for technical parole violations and have not been charged with a new crime, he said.

Those released would be sent to a halfway house, or potentially be placed on house arrest.

Those considered by health officials to be most at-risk for contracting COVID-19, including people who are immunosuppressed, would likely be released first. Wetzel said his department has enough tests at the moment, saying “we’re where we need to be today,” but added there are roughly 12,000 people in state prisons — about a quarter of the prison population — who the CDC would consider medically “vulnerable” for coming down with COVID-19.

The department is testing individuals based on CDC guidelines, including people who have visible symptoms of the disease, which include a high fever, shortness of breath, and a dry cough.

“We’re still exploring options,” said Wetzel, adding that he is in talks with Senate lawmakers, the state’s Office of Victim Advocate, and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

Any release plan would require state lawmakers to pass a bill authorizing it. And it will be up to them to decide whether such a bill is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside the state’s prison system.

The House and Senate are back in session next week.

If a law does pass, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole would consider incarcerated people for release on a case-by-case basis.

Commonwealth Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm is behind the idea, but wants the bill to have a provision that would block people with a history of domestic violence from being released early, especially on house arrest.