New COVID cluster at Delaware’s largest prison

Eighteen people being held in a single housing unit at James Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna have tested positive for the coronavirus according to the state Department of Correction. Twelve of them are experiencing minor symptoms, the other six are asymptomatic. Four workers at Vaughn also have the virus.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our security and medical teams, we have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in one building,” said DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. “We are acting aggressively through monitoring, testing and treatment to contain these cases and eradicate the illness from this facility.”

DOC also reported 23 cases at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution south of Wilmington. Fifteen of those cases are among incarcerated people. Eight of those people are asymptomatic. The remaining eight are workers at Baylor who tested positive.

Last week, in-person visitation at state prisons was suspended because of rising virus numbers statewide. “Regular interaction with loved ones is very important and the DOC provides phone access in all correctional facilities, as well as video visitation in every Level V prison, to facilitate ongoing communication,” DeMatteis said. “As a precaution, we are proactively suspending in-person visitation temporarily to reduce the risk of this illness entering and spreading within our facilities.”

Since the start of the pandemic, medical staff at the state’s prisons have administered nearly 6,000 tests. Over that time, 11 incarcerated people have died from coronavirus-related causes. Ten of them had serious underlying conditions.

A total of 551 people incarcerated in Delaware have recovered from the virus. The bulk of those cases, 378, came between late June and July. Just 32 cases were reported from September through November. Two hundred and three correctional department workers have also recovered.