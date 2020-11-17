Declaring that Delawareans “face a difficult and challenging winter” from the coronavirus, Gov. John Carney ordered sharp new restrictions on restaurants, gatherings and other activities, saying the skyrocketing number of coronavirus cases and increasing hospitalizations and deaths forced him to act.

The new measures, which take effect Monday, Nov. 23, are:

Indoor service at restaurants is cut from 60% percent of fire capacity to 30%, with allowances for additional outdoor seating.

Indoor gatherings in homes are limited to 10 people.

Indoor gatherings outside of homes are capped at 30% of the venue’s fire capacity, but no more than 50 people. This includes all events including weddings, funerals, religious services, performances, political gatherings, and events in public spaces including fire halls.

Outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people, but that cap can be expanded to 250 with the Division of Public Health’s approval.

In addition, starting Dec. 1, youth sports organizations, teams and venues are prohibited from hosting or participating in tournaments with out-of-state teams. Delaware teams cannot travel across states lines for tournaments.

Carney did not change his guidance for schools, which can operate with a mix of online and in-class learning, or remote only.

Carney issued his new restrictions on the day the Division of Public Health reported:

Seven-day average number of new daily cases was 347.3 — more than twice what it was just two weeks ago and five times greater than in mid-August.

Seven-day average for the rate of positive tests was 5.5%, compared with just 3.7% two weeks ago.

Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 153 with 32 in critical condition. Just two weeks ago there were 114 patients hospitalized, and in August just 29. The peak of hospitalizations was 337 in late April.

The total number of Delawareans who have died from coronavirus-related causes reached 739 Tuesday — a figure that is increasing at the rate of about one death a day.

“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” Carney said about the latest revision to the State of Emergency rules he first implemented eight months ago. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. Our focus must be on protecting lives.”

Carney stressed that his administration will “also continue to support the Delaware families and small businesses who have been hardest hit by this crisis. Let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Celebrate the holidays with immediate family only. Stay vigilant.”