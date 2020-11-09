Delaware’s high school athletes back on the field after roller coaster ride

‘Sports is what really brings our school together’

At the Brandywine-Howard game, players, coaches, refs, cheerleaders, volunteers and the spectators sprinkled in the stands all wore face coverings. You couldn’t get a ticket without one.

The atmosphere on this sunny, cool day felt pretty much like any high school football game, though. Fans cheered their team’s big plays and bellyached at the refs. Coaches barked orders at players and sounds of pads colliding reverberated in the chilly air.

But it wasn’t really the same. Some schools aren’t allowing fans, but for this game, each player was allotted two tickets apiece, so about 100 people rooted on each side.

The school bands weren’t on hand and neither was Brandywine’s cheer squad, but Howard’s cheerleaders were full-throated and delighted to be there.

Howard cheerleader Tylia Futch had been disappointed when fall sports were initially called off.

“Sports is what really brings our school together, especially because our football team, we don’t lose,’’ Futch told WHYY News. “So we were really excited when they said they were allowing sports and allowing cheerleaders to come to the sports, really grateful.”

Futch doesn’t even mind the mask.

“It’s not uncomfortable,’’ she said. “We obviously have to yell so we try not to make it slip off our noses. It’s pretty chilly outside so it keeps your face warm. Being loud is kind of a complication because you know the mask is in the way, but other than that it’s pretty fine.”

Leaning by himself against a fence on the 30-yard line was Howard parent James Gibbs, who watched quietly as his son Tyair Spencer scored a touchdown to tie the game for Howard in the first quarter.

“I feel good about being here, about how they got everything spaced out,’’ Gibbs said. “Putting in all the precautions or COVID-19 and everything, especially among the players, so I think it’s working pretty well.

“Plus I have a lot of players meet at my house. Most of them are seniors and they wanted to play. I wanted them to play. A lot of them been playing since their freshman year, ninth grade, you know, so they wanted to go out with a bang, go ahead and get that second championship ring.”

Asked if Howard could actually win the state crown again, Gibbs didn’t hesitate. “Oh, they gonna do it!” he exclaims.

C.J. Coombes is a running back and free safety for Brandywine. He said that even with modifications, it’s still a game of blocking and tackling, runs and passes.

“It’s definitely different than a regular football season, but we were able to adapt to it pretty well,” Coombes said. “Besides the mask and the hand sanitizer and stuff like that, and the social distancing, nothing really changes. We’re still out there playing football.”

Coombes spoke with WHYY at halftime with Brandywine trailing by two touchdowns. But he exuded confidence.

“Yessir, the second half is ours,’’ the Brandywine player predicted.