As LGBTQ advocate Sarah McBride was elected to Delaware’s state Senate Tuesday night, a flood of support from around the world was posted on her Facebook account.

The encouragement came from an array of supporters of all backgrounds for the first transgender person elected to Delaware’s General Assembly. The touching messages included members of the LGBTQ community and their families who shared what the win meant to them.

“I am so proud of you. I know you’ll keep fighting for people like my trans kids. I’ll keep fighting too,” one supporter wrote.

“I just want to say thank you for all that you have done and are doing for the LGBT family, especially those of us who are transgender. You give me hope this day when hope is hard to find,” another wrote.

“I have always thought that transgender girls can do amazing things, and now you can prove that to everyone in the US,” wrote a transgender commenter from Costa Rica. “I have never visited another country, but I hope I can not only visit Delaware some day, but also to move, because transgender [people] are not well supported here, so my dream has always been to live in a place like Delaware, and with you as my senator is definitely the place of my dreams.”

Delaware’s General Assembly will have the largest LGBTQ representation it has had in history when the new session begins in January.

In addition to electing McBride, Delawareans also elected Eric Morrison to become the first openly gay man in the state House, and Marie Pinkney will be the first openly gay woman to be elected to the state Senate (former state Sen. Karen Peterson came out as lesbian in 2013 after serving for 11 years).

The candidates say they’re honored to represent the LGBTQ community, but also to serve every member of their constituency with their progressive Democratic values.

“I didn’t run to make history or make headlines — I ran to make a difference in my community,” said McBride, national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

“I’m proud to serve in the state Senate to work on a whole host of issues that matter to residents in the district, from education, to healthcare, to criminal justice reform, to attracting good paying jobs with real benefits to Delaware,” she said.

“I am mindful that last night’s results could send a simple but powerful message to a young person in Delaware or anywhere else in this country, a young person who is struggling with how to fit in this world, that our democracy is big enough for them too, that their voices matter, and that they can live their truth and dream big all at the same time. I know how much of a difference last night’s results would have made for me as a young person seeing that. And I’m hopeful the results send potentially life affirming and life changing messages to those young people.”

McBride added that the election results are a reflection of the “fair mindedness” of voters, who care more about the candidates’ ideas than their identities.

“I think more than anything else the message sent to young people in Delaware and across the country was not a message sent by me, it was a message sent by voters. That even the smallest places can be big enough for everyone,” she said.