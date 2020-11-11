With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiking dramatically in Delaware, Gov. John Carney warned Tuesday that restrictions on indoor gatherings, sports events and other activities could be coming if residents don’t “voluntarily” pull together to stem the spread.

Fresh off his landslide re-election to a second term, the governor said during his weekly coronavirus briefing that it’s unacceptable that the average daily case count is 241 – twice that of a month ago – and that hospitalizations, now at 127, are twice the total in late September.

“We’re moving in the wrong direction,’’ Carney said. “So fundamentally, our message today, particularly as we move into Thanksgiving Day holiday season, we need to do a better job.

“We need to make sure we’re monitoring our social environments, where people go out to not necessarily a restaurant but invite people to watch a sporting event or a movie on TV and you know, have drinks and cocktails and enjoy each other’s company without masks on.”

Carney spoke as two of the last three days saw more than 300 new cases reported, bringing the total positive cases since March to 27,112 – nearly 3% of the state’s total population.

Three times in late April the daily case count exceeded 400 but officials said then that those counts reflected a backlog of cases from previous days due to delays in processing tests in the first weeks after the virus struck Delaware on March 10.

The current weekly average of positive tests is 4.6%, a level not seen since early July.