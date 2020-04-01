Philly Orchestra musicians take pay cut

The musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra are taking a pay cut to help the organization stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic now that it can no longer perform concerts.

The musicians, who are unionized, have agreed to a 20% reduction in salary beginning today, April 1.

When asked how long the pay reduction will last, an orchestra spokesperson said, “Given the changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, we are not certain at this time.”

The public face of the orchestra, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, has also agreed to a 20% reduction in compensation for March and April.

Due to the pandemic, the orchestra has been forced to cancel all performances until at least May 10. The musicians last performed on March 12, when it streamed its scheduled Beethoven symphony concert from an empty Verizon Hall.

If you want to watch that performance, you can do so here on WHYY’s website.

VA office workers demand administrative leave

Even after two colleagues tested positive for COVID-19, some workers are still being forced to report to work at the Philadelphia’s Veterans Benefits Administration regional office, their union said this week.

That’s “appalling,” said Jim Rihel, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 940. Instead, those workers should be given administrative leave — paid time off without having to use their vacation days.

The Philadelphia regional office, like dozens of others nationwide, was closed to the public starting March 19, although staff is continuing to process claims and benefits.

Non-essential staff were initially asked to work from home, Rihel said. But management then asked anyone without the necessary technology to return to the office, where they lack even basic personal protective equipment like gloves, he said.

“Until the VBA can provide these employees with the technology needed to telework, they must authorize administrative leave,” Rihel said in a statement. “The physical and mental health of these employees — who are tasked with providing critical services to veterans — should be the number one priority. How can management expect employees to come into a facility and do their best when they do not feel safe?”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WHYY’s Aaron Moselle and Peter Crimmins contributed reporting.