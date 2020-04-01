N.J. postpones tax filing and budget deadlines; state dusts off 2015 pandemic plan
In an anticipated move, Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders in New Jersey’s Democrat-controlled legislature have agreed to extend the income tax and corporate business tax filing deadlines from April 15 to July 15.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses,” Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said in a joint statement released Wednesday morning.
Last week the Trump administration announced that it would extend the federal tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
Murphy, Sweeney, and Coughlin also announced they would extend the state budget deadline from June 30 to September 30, freeing up additional time for the administration to get a grasp on the coronavirus pandemic during what would have been the height of legislative budget hearings.
Murphy proposed his third state budget in February, a $40 billion spending plan that included the Democrat’s long-sought tax hike on millionaires, a record payment into the state’s public pension system, and increased funding for public education.
2015 pandemic plan warned of ‘catastrophic’ impact
New Jersey updated its influenza pandemic plan in 2015 and predicted that the aftermath of a major outbreak could be “catastrophic” for the state, the Asbury Park Press reported.
Officials at the time suggested that if the state saw a virus similar to the Spanish flu that swept across the world in 1918, one third of the state’s population could become infected, 277,000 residents would require hospitalization, and 5,000 would die.
“Should an influenza pandemic virus again appear that behaves as the 1918 strain, the results could be catastrophic, even when taking into account the remarkable advances in medicine,” the report said.
The plan included steps that the state and county governments have been taking across New Jersey to deal with COVID-19: mass testing, school closures, and social distancing.
But public health experts also told the newspaper that the pandemic plan was flawed. For one, it recommended officials rely on state and federal stockpiles of medical supplies, but those have been woefully inadequate to meet demand. It also laid out a plan for laboratory testing that did not anticipate recently reported delays at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Health told the newspaper it was relying in part on the pandemic plan to guide the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.