In an anticipated move, Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders in New Jersey’s Democrat-controlled legislature have agreed to extend the income tax and corporate business tax filing deadlines from April 15 to July 15.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses,” Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said in a joint statement released Wednesday morning.

Last week the Trump administration announced that it would extend the federal tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

Murphy, Sweeney, and Coughlin also announced they would extend the state budget deadline from June 30 to September 30, freeing up additional time for the administration to get a grasp on the coronavirus pandemic during what would have been the height of legislative budget hearings.

Murphy proposed his third state budget in February, a $40 billion spending plan that included the Democrat’s long-sought tax hike on millionaires, a record payment into the state’s public pension system, and increased funding for public education.