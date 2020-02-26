Third time’s the charm? Murphy floats N.J. tax hike on millionaires again

For the third straight year, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing a state budget to lawmakers that includes a tax hike on earners making over $1 million a year in income.

And again, Murphy is expected to face opposition to the idea from Democratic leaders in the state legislature, who have resisted the first-term governor’s attempts to raise taxes on high-income earners.

“I’m always encouraged by a spirit of cooperation between the Governor’s office and the Legislature,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said in a statement Monday. “However, I remain cautious of increasing any broad-based taxes on an already overburdened state.”

Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, who has also opposed the move in recent years, told NJ Advance Media over the weekend that he would be open to a tax hike on millionaires only if Murphy contributed an extra $1 billion to the underfunded public pension system.

Administration officials estimated that the state could raise $494 million from increasing the marginal tax rate on every dollar earned over $1 million from 8.97% to 10.75%.

According to a Rutgers-Eagleton Institute of Politics and Fairleigh Dickinson poll released last year, 72% of respondents supported a tax hike on millionaires while just 14% opposed it.

The Democrat-controlled legislature repeatedly passed a millionaire’s tax under former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, but switched their position under Murphy, claiming that residents are more cash-strapped now thanks to federal tax changes.

Still, the revenue generated from a potential millionaire’s tax is just a fraction of what’s included in Murphy’s proposed $40 billion budget.

Administration officials touted the budget’s $4.6 billion pension payment, the $745 million contribution to the state’s rainy-day fund, and other investments in education, job training, and New Jersey Transit.

The proposal also projects $566 million in savings from public employee health benefits and aims to use one-shot revenue sources for just 0.8% of the overall budget, the first time that number has dipped below 1% in more than a decade, officials said.

To fund some of his priorities, Murphy again proposed an increase on gun permit fees as well as what he calls a “corporate responsibility fee,” which the state would levy on employers of a certain size that do not offer their employees health insurance. The governor also floated increasing the state’s cigarette tax, which is currently $2.70 per pack, to $4.35.