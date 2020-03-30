Pa. prisons under quarantine after first COVID-19 case; Philly crime continues to drop
As of noon Monday, there are 4,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 13,386 in New Jersey, and 264 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 1,072 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 49, New Jersey’s at 161, and Delaware’s at 6.
Pa. prisons under quarantine after first COVID-19 case
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Monday that it has quarantined its entire population of 44,600 people and will restrict their movements following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of the commonwealth’s prisons.
“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel in a statement. “We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system.”
That case cropped up in the State Correctional Institute (SCI) – Phoenix in Montgomery County, ground zero for coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.
Inmates will now take meals in their cells and be “provided with in-cell programming,” according to the department. Video and phone calls will still be allowed to take place outside of the cells.
Alongside these measures, the DOC said it has been working to release inmates who have already served their minimum sentences.
Local businesses warned for defying governor’s order
Nearly 100 businesses in Pennsylvania received warnings over the weekend for operating in spite of the commonwealth’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses. The state has issued zero citations so far.
The largest number of warnings were issued in a swath of counties cutting directly through Central Pennsylvania, areas with fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The enforcement was carried out by the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, as well as local law enforcement.
Police: Crime continues to drop in Philadelphia
New data from the Philadelphia Police Department shows that as of Sunday, major crime has dropped 22% since March 9, one day before the city reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Violent crime, which includes shootings and murders, dipped nearly 25% over the last three weeks.
Property crime, which includes home burglaries and stolen cars, was down 21% during that span.
“We’re continuously working to discharge every aspect of our core mission,” said Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew, a department spokesperson.
Experts predict crime will continue to fall in Philadelphia and other major cities across the country the longer stay-at-home orders remain in place.
Pharmacists launch hotline
Patients unable to get prescription medications can now reach out to a hotline started by the Philadelphia Association of Retail Druggists.
The group, which is comprised of independent pharmacies, will direct callers to locations in the Northeast and Southeast Pennsylvania that “could supply their needs either at the store or to be delivered,” said Richard Ost, an independent pharmacist in Philadelphia.
The hotline can be reached at 215-934-9412.
WHYY’s Aaron Moselle contributed reporting.