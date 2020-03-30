Pa. prisons under quarantine after first COVID-19 case

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Monday that it has quarantined its entire population of 44,600 people and will restrict their movements following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of the commonwealth’s prisons.

“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel in a statement. “We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system.”

That case cropped up in the State Correctional Institute (SCI) – Phoenix in Montgomery County, ground zero for coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.

Inmates will now take meals in their cells and be “provided with in-cell programming,” according to the department. Video and phone calls will still be allowed to take place outside of the cells.

Alongside these measures, the DOC said it has been working to release inmates who have already served their minimum sentences.

Local businesses warned for defying governor’s order

Nearly 100 businesses in Pennsylvania received warnings over the weekend for operating in spite of the commonwealth’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses. The state has issued zero citations so far.

The largest number of warnings were issued in a swath of counties cutting directly through Central Pennsylvania, areas with fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The enforcement was carried out by the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, as well as local law enforcement.