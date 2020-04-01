Over the past week, Delaware has ratcheted up restrictions on travel, ordering out-of-state visitors to quarantine themselves for 14 days after arriving in the state. The state has also prohibited out-of-state visitors from accessing state parks. Starting next week, only child care centers serving the children of essential personnel will be allowed to stay open.

“We are in the midst of what’s called the acceleration phase of this,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the state Division of Public Health. “Again, not unexpected, but very concerning.” Rattay gave an update on the state’s status during a live streamed webcast Wednesday morning.

Infections have been found throughout the state among people of all ages, but older residents have suffered the worst. All of the state’s ten who died were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. “The older you are, the sicker you are, the more likely you are to succumb to this illness,” Rattay said.

She said the state has been hearing stories about older residents getting together for parties despite Gov. John Carney’s stay-at-home emergency order. “The reality is, then we’re seeing people succumbing to illness after those events together. I think it’s so important that we all have the belief that we’re all carrying this virus,” Rattay said.

She said the state will begin to “crack down” on employers and individuals who are violating Carney’s order. “The governor and the Division of Public Health are extremely concerned that many businesses are not being compliant with social distancing. And we want to say that we intend to crack down on this,” Rattay said. “If we find businesses that are not being compliant, we want to know about it.” She said anyone who knows of a business or individual who is not following social distancing requirements, they can email the state at DPHcall@Delaware.gov. That email address can also be used to report people who have coronavirus but are not staying home and complying with isolation orders.